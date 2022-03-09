MadameNoire Featured Video

Dolly Parton is staying as busy as ever — and is now hoping to someday collaborate with two spectacular musicians we love on a project.

Ahead of the 2022 Country Music Awards that went down on March 7, the music industry icon told E! News’ Daily Pop that despite she and Cardi B stemming for different musical genres, she thinks the “Up” rapper is a class act with uniqueness and flair.

“She’s a character,” Parton said of Cardi. “I know she’s an original.”

The “9 to 5” singer, who hosted and performed at the ACM Awards, noted that she wanted to collaborate on a project with Cher and find a way to throw Cardi into the mix.

“I would love to do something with [Cher] sometime — a TV show, or a movie,” said the country music legend. “We’ll have Cardi B on that same show, let Cher host it, and me and Cardi B will be the entertainment.”

Now, if there were any rapper we’d want to see the “Jolene” singer join forces with, it’d be Cardi because she’s at the top of her game. Within the last year, the “Money” rapper has broken industry records with her success, expanded her empire, made us laugh with her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries and was named Playboy’s first Creative Director-In Residence.

One thing we know about Parton, Cardi and Cher is that all three music industry titans are certified pop-hit makers, respectfully. With that in mind, we hope whatever project the trio may collaborate on in the future will include some new music.

Also, we’ll expect the visuals to be iconic!

