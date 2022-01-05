MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie is not only one of the most icy in the business, but she’s also one of the most hard working. The “Icy Chain” rapper has been snagged by MAC Cosmetics to be the face of their Challenge Accepted campaign to show that MAC’s products work just as hard to keep you fabulous.

“I’ve always been about my hustle making goals and executing them,” Saweetie said in a press release.

“Being an icon to me is thinking outside the box and stepping outside of your comfort zone, so this campaign about being up for a challenge is right up my alley. I was so honored to partner with a legend like Cher and a brand I’ve always loved like M·A·C, it was the perfect fit. M·A·C Lipglass has always been my favorite go to lipgloss — I’ve been using it for as long as I can remember. Cher’s regal energy is so contagious so being alongside her in Challenge Accepted has been an unforgettable experience.”

Alongside Cher, Saweetie and MAC are calling for makeup lovers to put MAC’s high quality lipsticks, foundations and other products to the test in situations that are known to leave you with a ruined look. Using the hashtag #MACChallengeAccepted, upload photos in your best MAC beat showing that your look lasted no matter how hot, cold or sweaty things got.

Saweetie also accepted another challenge when she signed on to be a guest lecturer at her alma mater, University of Southern California. This year, class will be in session for the Bay Area beauty when she teaches classes in venture feasibility and venture initiation to students working towards their bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurial studies.

She also challenged herself when she cut off all of her hair and decided to live the baldie life. On Christmas Eve, the Grammy-nominated rapper showed off a blond baldie look as she vacationed under the sun.