MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B has used her hometown as inspiration for her latest capsule collection with Reebok. The Bronx native dropped her “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,” collection that consists of apparel with bright color schemes that shine as bright as New York City lights.

The “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” apparel was designed with her New York City roots and vibrant personality in mind. The collection comes equipped with metallic-colored sneakers that come in four colors, crop- top and legging combos along with matching jackets and cargo pants as well as track suits and skirt sets.

“Featuring dramatic proportions, ranging from tight fits to oversized sleeves with super cropped waists, the range details reflect Cardi herself: cut-outs representing her open personality, bungee details allowing for maximum versatility, and pop-color stitching giving an overall monochromatic look for that little something extra,” read a description of the line.

With this collection, which is her second one with Reebok, the Grammy-winning rapper was inspired to include her favorite looks this time around.

“I was so happy to see the love for my first Reebok apparel collection so I’m really excited to introduce this one,” the “Press” rapper said in a news release. “This NYC-inspired collection features some of my favorite pieces to wear—from corsets to tracksuits to fly kicks, all inspired by my time and love of New York.”

Cardi B has been very busy with ventures outside of her music career recently. Before her second Reebok collection dropped, she celebrated the release of her vodka-infused whipped cream, Whipshots. The 29-year-old also took on another job when she was named the first-ever Creative Director In Residence for Playboy and also launched their new platform, Centerfold. Unfortunately, she had to cancel the release of her limited edition doll due to COVID-19-related shipping delays and issues with the quality.