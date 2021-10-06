MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B made history at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 5. The Bronx native became the first female artist to win the category for Best Hip Hop video twice. During Tuesday night’s event, Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion took home the award for their salacious hit “WAP.” Cardi first received the honor in 2019 for her track “Money.”

According to Billboard, Drake has dominated the category over the years with five awards. T.I., Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Kendrick Lamar have each won twice.

This year, Cardi and Meg also snagged two more awards for “WAP” including one for “Song of the Year” and another for “Best Collaboration.”

This is the second year in a row that an all-female duo has secured a statuette for Best Collaboration. Last year, Megan Thee Stallion received the award for her smash remix of “Savage” featuring Beyonce.

Following the news, Cardi took to Twitter to express her gratitude towards BET and Meg for their blowout win.

“Thank you so much BET! shouts out to @theestallion, we had a great year and it’s gonna be even better next year!” she wrote.

In other Cardi-related news, the star has been seen strutting around Paris Fashion Week in a number of off-runway looks that accentuated her snatched post-baby body, like on Oct. 3, when the 28-year-old was pictured wearing a flowing tiger printed skirt paired with a black turtle neck and beret during a night out with Louboutin.

“People been giving me amazing compliments on my body. I think it’s because right now I’ve got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son because he was sitting so low,” she explained on her Instagram stories,” according to Essence. “You know when your baby is low your hips spread. But everyone’s just like, ‘Cardi you’re so snatched! You did lipo? You did tummy tuck?’ You cannot do surgery after you give birth,” she continued. “Especially me, I lost so much blood you guys. One day I’m going to talk to you about my crazy a– delivery.”

The rapper then revealed some candid details about how her postpartum body really looks.

“I like to be real with you guys. My skin is still loose, I still got this pouchy-pouch…chile if I show y’all my back fat? And my face is still so fat and my neck, but f–k it,” she added. “Take y’all time. It’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids. After you give birth? Chile…” she added.

Despite the tough recovery process, Cardi B is still on top and thriving.

