Cardi B was in party girl mode over the weekend while in Miami for this year’s Art Basel festival.

The “Up” rapper kicked off Saturday night by drinking cocktails topped off with her new vodka-infused whipped cream line, Whipshots, at Pharrell’s Good Time Hotel, according to TMZ.

Afterward, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper went to Maxim’s Art Basel bash at the SLS hotel with husband Offset, where both Teyana Taylor and Karrueche Tran were also in attendance.

Cardi sipped on tequila at the event as she partied it up in typical Cardi fashion, according to TMZ‘s coverage.

Even though she eventually made her way to other events that night, it seems as though Cardi had the most fun while showing out at Maxim’s bash. In a clip posted by a fan account on Instagram of the rapper standing outside of a club, Cardi’s heard telling the bouncers near her to, “Let the Black women in” so they could get in on the fun too.

Cardi also celebrated last week’s announcement of her partnership with Playboy, where she’ll serve as the brand’s first-ever creative director in residence.

The rapper’s new whipped cream line and Playboy partnership trail the numerous other bags and blessings she’s has secured within the last several months. As MADAMENOIRE has detailed in past coverage, Cardi recently became the first female rapper to have two diamond-certified songs. She also made history by becoming the first female artist to win the ‘Best Hip Hop Video’ twice at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, which went down in October.

The busy femcee also served as an executive producer on Halle Berry’s successful directorial debut Netflix film, Bruised, which was released on the streamer last month.

In addition, Cardi’s been enjoying wins in her personal life too. The rapper became a mother of two in September after giving birth to a baby boy and added two new homes to her portfolio this year — an investment property in the Dominican Republic gifted to her by Offset and a mansion in Tenafly, New Jersey.

Since celebrating her success hasn’t always been easy for Cardi, It’s great to see her letting the good times roll.

