Cardi B. and Offset got inked in celebration of their love.

The couple gave each other matching tattoos of their wedding date, “9.20.17,” under the supervision of celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, according to TMZ.

The married rappers reportedly got their matching tatts last December, during a segment Cardi was filming for her Facebook Watch reality TV show, Cardi Tries. Even though the bit was just supposed to be of Cardi giving Offset some new ink, the Migos rapper ended up convincing his wifey they should get matching tatts.

It was both Cardi and Offset’s first time penning with a tattoo gun, the source detailed.

The tattoos of the couple’s special day read vertically on their hands. Now, when Cardi and Offset hold hands, the dates will line up and appear side-by-side.

Cardi said on social media just about a month ago that she was considering getting a face tattoo of her son’s name, which she and Offset have yet to share publicly. Her tweet read: “Random but …. I’m 1% close to tatting my son’s name on my face…. I really, really wanna do it!”

Even though we know the rapper has nothing against tattoos — and even has a large permanent work of art trailing down one side of her body from her waist to mid-thigh of a peacock — her stance on face tatts in particular has seemingly changed.

Last July, the “Up” rapper tweeted, “Every day I’m thankful at the fact that [I] ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16.” Later, she followed up by explaining that if she had gotten the face tatt when she was a teen, it would have been of “little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw.”

