MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B has made herstory yet again. The Bronx-bred femcee has become the first female rapper to achieve two diamond certified hits. Cardi B achieved this milestone thanks to her feature on Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” selling over 10 million units, the Recording Industry Association America announced. Her first diamond single was “Bodak Yellow.”

“Wow, I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I’m forever grateful 🥲,” she gushed on Twitter.

These definitely won’t be her last time earning Diamond records due to her other smash hits approaching the 10 million-mark. The J Balvin-assisted “I Like It” has surpassed nine million units while he raunchy track “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion has already sold over six million units.

Cardi B has been scoring firsts throughout her career. In 2017, “Bodak Yellow” became the first No. 1 record by a solo female rap artist since 1998 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since Lauryn Hill in 1998. The same track then became the longest running song by a female artist in the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. She then became the first female rapper to have her first three songs in the top 10 at the same time on the same chart when “Bodak Yellow” and her features on the Migos’ “Motorsport” and G-Eazy’s “No Limit.”

Cardi B is currently enjoying the fruits of her labor. Along with husband Offset, the outspoken artist just purchased a new mansion at just over $5 Million in the state of New Jersey, MADAMENOIRE recently reported. The mom of two stated that her dream home was located in New York City when she first gushed over the purchase. The rapper owns another mansion in the Dominican Republic.