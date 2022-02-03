MadameNoire Featured Video

Fenty Beauty business maven Rihanna finally blessed fans with a look at her burgeoning baby bump.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker took to Instagram on Feb. 2, where she posted a side profile of her beautiful pregnant belly. “How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned the photo gallery which also included a few snaps from her big pregnancy reveal earlier in the week.

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend and rap star A$AP Rocky. The couple broke the internet on Feb. 1, with their big baby news, sporting a few stylish outfits right in the heart of 125th street in Harlem. The Savage X Fenty founder wore a stunning pink jacket that opened up to showcase her growing bundle of joy. Another photo from the adorable shoot captured Rocky planting a kiss on the mother-to-be.

Fans of the singer and a few celebrities instantly flooded the internet to congratulate the star on her big milestone.

“MAMA RIHHHHHH,” wrote one person on Instagram.

“RIHDEFINING LEGACY,” another social media goer replied.

While a third user chimed in:

“I’m so happy for you both, congratulations. Love and blessings.”

No word on whether Rihanna is carrying a boy or a girl, but according to TMZ, the star’s dad Robert Fenty is hoping for a baby granddaughter since he already has a few grandsons.

Motherhood has been on the star’s brain for a while now. In October 2019, the “Only Girl” crooner told Extra that it was her “dream” to become a mother. While speaking to Vogue in 2020, the big celeb shared that she envisioned having a ton of children in the future.

“I know I will want to live differently [in 10 years]. I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em. …” Ri, 33, continued. “They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Rihanna and Rocky sparked romance rumors in 2019 when they were caught canoodling at the Fashion Awards. Two years later, Rocky confirmed their relationship in an interview with GQ, telling the publication in May:

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know.”

You know what comes before the baby carriage right? Marriage of course, but according to a source close to the pair, even though they’re “madly in love,” Rih and Rocky are taking their sweet time heading to the altar.

“Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, [it] may well happen soon, but there’s no pressure and what matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they’ve got going,” the source told US Weekly.

“They’re very open with friends that it’s unlike any connection they’ve ever experienced with anyone else, and they see each other as life partners. They don’t need a piece of paper to be happy, but Ri’s a real romantic, and her friends and family — her mom, especially — would love to see her married,” the confidante added.

Congrats to Rihanna for making Black history as a billion-dollar entrepreneur and now, a mother!

