Rihanna is a fashion icon so styling around her growing baby bump and still looking fabulous is less than easy.

The mommy-to-be recently told People that it is “fun” yet “challenging” to pick pieces that fit her changing body. As pregnancy rumors were swirling, the Bajan beauty was keeping her pregnant belly out of the public eye and now that the cat is out of the bag, she’s enjoying showing it off.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she said at her Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles, California. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

The “Work” singer said that sometimes she isn’t in the mood to get up and do anything but getting dressed in her high-fashion garbs gives her a boost.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she added. “You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b****.”

Being pregnant didn’t stop her from turning heads. She captivated us all when she recently stepped out in a Jean Paul Gaultier lace-up cardigan, Attico stirrup leggings and a Carhartt x Wardrobe.NYC reversible jacket. She accessorized with Jacquie Aiche gold body chains that adorned her baby bump.

Rih broke the internet when she confirmed she was expecting her first child with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. There are rumors that the expectant parents are planning to tie the knot.

“Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP,” a source told Mirror. “They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional. They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him for ever, and he has said the same. There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won’t be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person.”