During his recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Gunna talked about “the RiRi effect” he experienced after Rihanna replicated his viral New York Fashion Week outfit for Halloween last year.

Despite being clowned for the ensemble initially on social media, Gunna shared that he received tons of calls about his look after RiRi posted herself in the off-beat outfit.

“That day, I got so many calls,” Gunna told The Breakfast Club’s hosts, adding, “Oh this that RiRi effect. That RiRi effect different. Okay Rocky, I see what’s happening. I see what’s happening Rocky, okay say less.”

Gunna was initially “clowned” for his NYFW all-black look — which included a sheer long-sleeve sweater with a leather vest on top, shorts, sunglasses, tall Rick Owens boots and blingy silver chains and jewelry. In the interview, the DS4Ever rapper said that his look was extra because he wanted to “stand out.”

Rihanna’s posted her Halloween look and as you can see, the Fenty Beauty founder nailed Gunna’s outfit and vibes to a T.

When asked about Rihanna dressing up like him months back on a red carpet, Gunna said, “I was like oh my God. The G.O.A.T. just went in my closet and got dressed. I couldn’t believe it, but I was very, very flattered and honored.”

“I ain’t know where it came from, you know what I’m saying? I ain’t never got nobody dressed like me,” he explained, adding that Rihanna’s recreation was “definitely fire.”

Throughout the rest of his time on The Breakfast Club, Gunna also discussed the dating rumors swirling him and Chlöe Bailey — and the free convenience store he opened in his former middle school back in September as a way to give back to his community. Read more about that down below.

