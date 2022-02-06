MadameNoire Featured Video

Katori Hall’s pole poppin’ hit drama series P-Valley is gearing up for season two on STARZ, and according to Deadline, a few new characters will be joining the show’s dynamic storyline this season.

Sour star Psalms Salazar will join the cast as “Whisper,” who the publication describes as “an enigmatic free spirit with a spooky streak who speaks in riddles and eerie truths.” Snowfall alum Gail Bean will take on the role of “Roulette,” Whisper’s close friend, who’s also “a feisty wild child” on and off the pole. Bean and Salazar join the show’s reoccuring members Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, Parker Sawyers, and more.

On Jan. 31, actress Shannon Thornton who stars as “Keyshawn” on the hit show, teased the upcoming season on social media.

“New season of P-VALLEY is coming February 31st! Mark your calendars!” she captioned a photo of herself on onset with co-star Elarica Johnson, who plays “Autumn Night.”

Fans were quick to comment on the release date because as we all know, February is the shortest month of the year.

“That’s not a real date Shannon,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Y’all can keep it at this point,” joked another person on Instagram.

Thornton reassured her followers that she was only kidding about the release date, further trolling fans.

“There is no 31st of February, BTW,” she replied to social media critics on Instagram.

While the show’s release date may not be set for February, P-Valley creator Katori Hall told IndieWire back in June that fans could expect the show’s return sometime in 2022.

“You know, we gotta wait for things that are marinated and good,” she explained . “But you know, we’re in the process of finishing up the writing. As a matter of fact, today is our last day in the writing room. And so [we’re] finishing up the last scripts and production is around the corner.”

According to actress Brandee Evans, this season will be “well worth the wait.”

“A lot of your questions will be answered,” the 36-year-old star, who plays “Mercedes,” told BlackFilmandTV.com. “… It’s a bigger rollercoaster ride to me. To me, it’s more emotional, it’s even more real, and I didn’t even think that was possible. But just very much more relatable and real. … It’s just going to be beautiful. Y’all, it is worth the wait, I’m telling you.”

Based on Hall’s play Pussy Valley, P-Valley Season 2 returns to the Mississippi Delta’s hottest strip club The Pynk, where a slew of trials and tribulations lie among the strippers and patrons who walk through its doors. Each episode traces the kaleidoscopic story of the tiny strip club and the lives of the people who bring the vibrant establishment to life, whether “broken, hopeful, or utterly lost.”

Take a look at a sneak peek of P-Valley’s second season below.

