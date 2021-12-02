MadameNoire Featured Video

Halle Berry has a lot to celebrate these days.

The Oscar-winning actress scored a multi-picture deal with Netflix which ensures she’ll continue starring in and producing films for the streaming service.

The news of her extended partnership with the company trails the success of her directorial debut film Bruised which she also stars in. The sports drama quickly became Netflix’s #1 film nationally and #2 on the Top 10 Global English Film List since becoming widely available on Nov. 19, according to Deadline.

Additionally, “Bruised hit #1 in a total of 21 countries, and was watched for 47.7M hours in its first five days.”

Today, the film holds the #9 spot in the U.S.

Berry shared a celebratory post to her Instagram account on Nov. 30. In a short clip, she is dancing to the song “Automatic Woman” by H.E.R. from the Bruised soundtrack.

“When you find out the night before that your film is #1 in the U.S. and #2 globally and you start drinking to celebrate… this is bound to happen. #tipsy #bruisedsoundtrack,” Berry wrote in the caption.

On Twitter, the star posted the word “Grateful” along with some prayer hand emojis and a screenshot of Deadline‘s headline regarding her new big Netflix deal.

“My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labor of love and I knew that Scott [Stuber] and Ted [Sarandos] would treat it with great care,” she said in a statement to the outlet. “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Stuber, Netflix’s Head of Global Film, said, “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together.”

In an interview with Strong Black Lead, Berry detailed the high levels of tenacity, commitment and motivation she had to make Bruised a success. The star explained that even though she broke two ribs during the filming of a fight sequence, she wouldn’t let the film or her dreams be shut down.

“Two days into a five day fight sequence, our big fight at the end [of the movie], begining of day two I broke two ribs,” Berry shared. “Becuase I’d broken ribs [while filming] John Wick, I knew exactly what that felt like and I knew that it had happened.”

“But I also knew that I had worked so hard to get this movie made, to raise the money, to defy the odds, all this training I did with Valentina and on my own — I knew that if I told somebody ‘Oh, I broke some ribs,’ they would shut me down,” the actress said. “And it would be the end of my film and I would probably never recapture it.”

“In that moment I saw my dream dying so hard, you know? And I thought, ‘Watch me suck it up,'” Berry said of her decision to continue filming the fight scenes despite her injury.

Berry recalled the cast and crew not missing even one day of shooting due to her injury. She went to the hospital after wrapping up the day she broke her two ribs on the Bruised set, a Friday, and returned for filming the following Monday after taking the weekend to recover.

Currently, Berry has two other movies already scheduled to debut via Netflix — a sci-fi picture called The Mothership and an action film called Our Man From Jersey, starring Mark Wahlberg.

Apart from the streamer, she stars in another sci-fi adventure named Moonfall, hitting theaters in February 2022.

Congrats to her!

