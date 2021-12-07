MadameNoire Featured Video

Shortly after the couple made their romance Instagram official several weeks ago, P-Valley stars Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts shut down the Prime Video red carpet premiere screening of the streamer’s newest show, Harlem.

At New York City’s AMC Magic Johnson Theater on Dec. 2, Lepley and Watts held hands and shined down the event’s red carpet — the duo’s first as a couple.

Since Lepley stars in the new and highly-discussed Prime Video video series, it’s safe to say the two were feeling extra proud of the actor’s success.

“My baby has a new show coming out,” Watts captioned photos of the night on Instagram. “We went to the premiere like this…..”

The couple dressed to the nines and matched in all-black outfits, as seen in the snapshots.

Later, the two continued to show out by giving off lots of hot and heavy vibes at the event’s afterparty…

More interestingly, it appears Watts has already gotten Lepley’s first name tatted on her body. As you can slightly see in the photo above — and the one shared below by a Twitter user on Nov. 14 — the name “Tyler” seems penned on her ribcage.

While we don’t know many details about Lepley and Watts’ initial coupling, the two have been very flirty on Instagram since June.

A photo shared on the Watts’ Instagram account of the two seemingly has their anniversary, “6.14.21,” written as the post’s caption.

Instagram receipts also show that Lepley and Watts spent time together on a fun romantic baecation to Cabo last month.