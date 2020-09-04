“Stop Playin N Call Me”: Lizzo Tried To Shoot Her Shot With P-Valley’s Tyler Lepley And He Responded

If you’ve been watching the Starz hit P-Valley, then you have likely clutched a few pearls when Tyler Lepley‘s character of Diamond comes on the screen. Many fans certainly have been giving him the eye hard since the show debuted in July, to the point that you wouldn’t think he’s actually been on our TV screens since 2013, playing Ben on The Haves and the Have Nots. Guess y’all weren’t paying attention? We certainly were.

Either way, many are taking notice, and Lepley has a new bevy of fans, including singer and rapper Lizzo. The beauty took to her Tik Tok to tell the world that “I’m team Diamond all day bihhhhhh,” dancing in front of a few photos of the handsome actor, eventually twerking, as she loves to do.

Whether it was just jokes or she was seriously shooting her shot, Lepley ended up taking notice thanks to The Shaderoom, who posted her video. He responded to the “Truth Hurts” rapper in his Instagram Stories by telling her to hit his line.

“Y’all go tell @lizzobeeating to stop playin n call me,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Lizzo put it out there that she had a crush on another big name.

Late last year while sitting courtside at a Lakers vs. Timberwolves game (the bare butt cheeks controversy game), she made it known that she had eyes for Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

“Let me tell you something, both teams look great, I’m personally cheering for number 32. Mhmmm,” she said of him while being interviewed by Fox Sports during the game. “That’s my baby.”

When asked if she knew him, she said “Nope!” before breaking into an infectious laugh and improvising her hit “Truth Hurts” for him:

She’s not new to this! While it’s unclear if she heard back from Towns, nothing is standing between she and Lepley but space and opportunity — oh and the many other women on the Internet jockeying for his attention. Good luck!