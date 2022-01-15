MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicci Gilbert is taking P-Valley to court. The former Brownstone member is filing a lawsuit against claiming copyright infringement. Gilbert feels the STARZ show is way too similar to her 2011 play, “Soul Kittens Cabaret,” according to The Jasmine Brand. P-Valley is based on Katori Hall’s 2015 play, “P*ssy Valley,” but Gilbert begs to differ.

In the lawsuit. Gilbert is claiming that her entertainment attorney Leroy Bobbit brought the play to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer and pitched it as a musical drama television series and was given two copies of Soul Kittens Caberet DVDs. Gilbert said since that 2014 meeting in Los Angeles, she nor Bobbitt heard from Feltheimer again.

“During the Lionsgate SKC Pitch, Feltheimer expressed enthusiasm and interest in scripting ‘SKC’ as a musical drama series for Lionsgate and even stated that he loved the character named ‘Tata Burlesque’… Feltheimer further explained that he enjoyed reading scripts and would read the script over the weekend, share it with the Lionsgate team, and follow up with Bobbit,”

Gilbert is not only seeking actual and statutory damages, but she also wants to take this to trial with a jury and all.

This legal drama won’t thwart the anticipation to see Uncle Clifford, Mercedes and Mississippi in action for season two. P-Valley was renewed for a second season two weeks after its premiere. Back in August 2021, STARZ confirmed that the next season was being filmed and gave us a sneak peek into what to expect for the second time around.

We can expect the whole gang to return for the second season including Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers and Tyler Lepley. There aren’t any spoilers but Hall said fans will love Mercedes even more.

“The Mercedes that we’ve grown to know and love in season one, we root for her even more in season two,” Hall told Entertainment Weekly. “Even when she gets broken down, there’s always this attempt to rise again, and I think that’s the thing that we’re going to continue seeing in Mercedes and continue being inspired by.”

No premiere date has been set.