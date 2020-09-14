“I’ve Cried About It”: K Michelle Says She Was “So Close” To Playing Mercedes In P-Valley, If Not For Her Body

Would you have watched P-Valley if the star of the show was K. Michelle?

Well, it almost happened, according to the singer. She shared in an Instagram Live clip recently saying that she auditioned for the role of Mercedes in the Starz hit drama. She got really close to winning the role, with herself and actress Brandee Evans in the running. Things didn’t work out though because K said her body, which has undergone a great deal of surgical work in order to remove toxic butt injections and the effects of them, was the issue. The role would go to Evans.

“Brandee, who plays Mercedes, I auditioned [inaudible] for this part as Mercedes and it was between me and her,” K said while getting emotional during the Live. “My body wasn’t together, I had holes in me. Everything. She does an amazing job at what she does. But I haven’t even watched it in the full. I watched it, the first couple of episodes. It hurt so bad. Nothing hurts me so bad than to see y’all comparing me in doing this P—y Valley thing because I was that close. That was my first role that I really was that close to getting. It hurt so bad, man! It does hurt me. It hurt me so bad! Because I was that close. It was between me and her. I was put on hold for the part and it didn’t happen, so I hurt. I hurt.”

However, K showed love to both Evans and show creator Katori Hall, who like her, both hail from Memphis, Tennessee.

“But I’m so happy. I’m so proud of Katori, being from Memphis. Brandee’s from Memphis. I’m so proud of these women,” she said. “I can’t lie, though, that sh-t hurts. Maybe second season I can be written in. But the fact that it was between me and her is something, I ain’t gon lie, I’ve cried about it. I have been hurt, depressed, been depressed about it for days. For months. You know? I got tears in my eyes right now. That sh-t hurt. I was so close, you know? But God knew: ‘K, you’re not confident in your body right now. K, you need to get those holes in your body fixed.’ You know what I’m saying? God knew. But to know you was so close, it was between you and her, that sh-t is heavy. That sh-t would be heavy on everybody. To see the show…I’m proud as f–k. I’m so proud.”

K isn’t the first known star to say they were almost on P-Valley. As it turns out, Draya Michele, who is a burgeoning actress these days, shared that she auditioned to play the character of Autumn Night. That role would eventually go to British actress Elarica Johnson.

“Y’all keep saying I’m this Autum character,” she said before the show started its run. “Fun fact: I auditioned for this role. It was one of the hardest auditions for me. They wanted me to act, dance, and talk with a southern accent.”

“Kudos to casting for being strict and kudos to this actress for grabbing the role. I can’t wait to see what you guys created!!” she added.

P-Valley has gone on to be a hit. It was renewed for a Season 2 after only three episodes, and aired its season finale September 6.