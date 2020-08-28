See What The Cast Of P-Valley Looks Like Outside The Strip Club

Anybody else obsessed with P-Valley? Katori Hall’s hit Starz series about all the colorful characters who work at and frequent a strip club called The Pynk in the Mississippi Delta has both captivated audiences and critics alike. It’s made such an impression that it was greenlit for Season 2 two weeks into Season 1.

We’re personally fond of the story (the writing is great), the women directors behind the camera, the music, and of course, those performance scenes that remind you that pole dancing is quite the serious sport. The physicality is insane. But we’re most into it because of the players. From Uncle Clifford to Diamond and the extremely irritating Patrice Woodbine, everybody brings their A-game. With the flamboyant costumes, wigs and literal dark scenes (most of the show plays out at night and in the wee hours of the morning, as strip club work does), we couldn’t help but wonder what the cast of P-Valley looks like in the light and without all the bells and whistles. Hit the flip to see your new faves outside of character.

Brandee Evans

The beauty, who plays showstopping dancer Mercedes (there’s nothing like Mercedes Sundays, right?) who cleans up on the weeknights and tries to teach young girls (including her daughter) dance on weekdays, cleans up quite nicely on the red carpet. She’s had previous roles in the BET series Games People Play, in the TV movie Dear Santa, I Need a Date, and played Tina Brown in The Bobby Brown Story.