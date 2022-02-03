Following the success of her past collaborations with Beyoncé, BTS, Nicki Minaj and more, Megan Thee Stallion said she’s currently manifesting more musical magic with several other big names.

After Billboard reminded the Hot Girl CEO that Heaux Tales songstress Jazmine Sullivan already said she’d like to join forces, Megan noted she and the R&B crooner would have a lot of material to work with if they ever collaborated on a joint project.

“Me and Jazmine Sullivan would definitely have some stuff to talk about,” Megan told the outlet. “We’ll have the girls crying, we’ll have the girls screaming, we’ll have the girls dancing, we’ll have the girls sipping wine, [and] sitting in the backyard sipping cognac. The men better go run and hide if me and Jazmine Sullivan do an EP, so that’s actually a really good idea. We need to get that in the works.”

While making hit records with other artists, solo projects remain one of Megan’s top priorities. The rapper, who released her compilation album Something For The Hotties last October, came into 2022 just as hot with her verse on Jamaican singer Shenseea’s song, “Lick.”

Megan explained in another recent interview that although collaborating with Beyoncé on 2020’s “Savage (Remix)” was a major milestone, there are still people on her manifestation radar regarding the music she wants to put out for her Hotties.

“Because I’ve manifested Beyoncé, I feel like I have reached my ultimate goal,” Megan said in conversation with PEOPLE. “Well, I also would really, really, really love to collab with Rihanna. Like that is my next dream collab.”

The Houston Hottie shared that she also wouldn’t mind working on new music with Adele, especially after a mash-up of the latter’s song “Water Under the Bridge” and her song “Body” went viral on TikTok.

“If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer, I’m there, I’m here for it,” Megan said. “Somebody tell her to call me because I’m ready!”

