Megan Thee Stallion is a savage when it comes to these money moves. The Houston hottie has partnered with Cash App for a limited edition clothing line called the Hot Girl Enterprise. The apparel was designed by the “Captain Hook” rapper herself and includes a bucket hat and biker shorts, which both cost $30, covered with flames against a red background and a mustard-colored t-shirt with “hot girl” plastered on the front that costs $20.

The proceeds from the Hot Girl Enterprise will go towards Houston, Texas charities that support education, health and wellness and housing.

“I’m really proud of this apparel collection with Cash App,” she said in a statement according to Complex. “Not only did we create a fierce and stylish look for my Hotties, but we’re also giving back to communities in need in a meaningful way.”

This is Meg’s second time teaming up with Cash App. The first time, she promoted financial literacy by doing a giveaway for $1 million to help people learn to invest money into stocks. She also provided a tutorial called “Investing for Hotties” where she dived into the basics of investing.

Besides Cash App, Megan Thee Stallion also has a partnership with Popeyes. She not only has her own “Hottie Sauce,” but she also became a franchise owner and announced that she would be dropping three lines of merch with the fast food chain as well. The third line, called New Nostalgia, dropped on Nov. 22 and is a ’90’s inspired line that includes airbrushed t-shirts, sweatsuits, cropped tees, trucker hats, beanies and denim jackets.

“When people wear the New Nostalgia line, I want them to feel bold, confident, and stylish,” she told POPSUGAR. “It was important to develop a capsule that embodies strong characteristics and I definitely feel like we accomplished that goal.”

Her next big move will be when she graduates from Texas Southern University on Dec. 11.