MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be attending this year’s American Music Awards. The Houston “Hottie” was slated to perform her hit single “Butter” with Korean pop band BTS.

“I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” the “Savage” rapper tweeted on Nov 21., the day of the awards show.

“I’m so sad!” she continued. “I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

The artist, whose real name is Megan Pete, did not disclose a reason as to why she had to pull out of the awards ceremony so suddenly, but many fans speculated that it could have been in light of the death of her close friend and rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee on Nov. 17 while out buying cookies for his mother.

Following the shocking news, the Grammy-award-winner took to Twitter to express her disbelief about the heartbreaking incident.

“I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph,” the Texas native wrote to her 7.1 million followers.

Megan also paid tribute to Dolph on Instagram writing: “Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY ! He was so genuine so real so kind to me and [my manager T. Farris] always !!! Rest In Peace to a real legend.”

The American Music Awards will be hosted this year by Cardi B live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. While fans won’t be blessed with a performance from Meg, Jennifer Lopez will still hit the stage to perform “On My Way,” a single that will appear in her forthcoming movie titled “Marry Me” which is slated for release in February 2022, Billboard noted.