Jazmine Sullivan is coming to your city to tell her heaux tales. The Philly-born singer has announced that she will be touring again after years of not hitting the road for the Heaux Tales Tour. Her 25-city trek will kick off on Valentine’s day in 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia and then she will take the stage in cities like San Francisco, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Houston, Oakland and more. The finale of the tour will be on Mar. 30, 2022 in Chicago at the House of Blues.

This news comes after the “Lions, Tigers & Bears” singer won two Soul Train Awards for Album of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and also snagged three Grammy Awards nominations for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

For Sullivan, Heaux Tales isn’t only about sexual liberation but self-love, which is a concept she is still learning about herself. During her acceptance speech at the Soul Train Awards, she admitted that being on stage with so many eyes on her was a bit painful due to her own insecurities. She said that she wrote Heaux Tales to encourage Black women to love themselves and showing up and getting on that stage was her practicing what she preached.

“I made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t hide anymore,” she said. “Usually if I was feeling…just not my best I probably would not have showed up but I don’t want to do that anymore. I wrote this project for women to love themselves no matter what stage of life they’re in. You have to love yourself especially because society will have us, especially Black women, not love anything about ourselves.”

See the dates for the Heaux Tales Tour below.

Mon Feb 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Tue Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Thu Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Tue Feb 22 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Wed Feb 23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Fri Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Sat Feb 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Feb 28 – Denver, CO – Summit

Wed Mar 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Mar 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun Mar 06 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Mar 08 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Mar 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Sun Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Mar 16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Thu Mar 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Sun Mar 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Wed Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Fri Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Mar 27 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Tue Mar 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Wed Mar 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago