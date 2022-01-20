MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion is the star of Frito-Lay’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial, specifically, for its “Flamin’ Hot” flavor. The pairing couldn’t come at a better time considering the Houston rapper is known for her all-encompassing Hot Girl empire, and the fact that Megan has been securing her bag in the food world lately with her successful Popeyes partnership and the collaboration’s “Hottie Sauce.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes Continue To Capitalize Off Wildly Popular ‘Hottie Sauce'”

In a 35-second teaser for Frito-Lay’s forthcoming Super Bowl commercial, which dropped on Jan. 19, Megan rocks a blazing red sweatsuit and snacks on a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as she hops off a golf cart and walks over to get checked in at the entrance of a set.

Instead of the woman behind the rope asking Megan about whether she’s experienced any COVID symptoms before letting her in — a practice that’s become commonplace within the last two years — the check-in lady asks the Houston Hottie a series of seemingly random questions relating to animal allergies.

The set gatekeeper asked Megan whether she’s allergic to everything from cats and dogs to bears, water, buffalo and sloths.

Even though Megan eventually got let in on set, it’s not until the woman asks, “You’re comfortable around crocodiles, right?” that the rapper replies, “A croca-what?!”

Play

RELATED CONTENT:” ‘THAT AIN’T NO D*MN PUPPY!’: Tisha Campbell Reacts To Seeing A Whole Bear Inside Local Grocery Store”

Megan is leading the Super Bowl campaign particularly for Frito-Lay’s Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch offerings. The advertisement is said to be the first time the company “has spotlighted the flavor [Flamin’ Hot] with its own commercial across more than one brand (Cheetos and Doritos),” according to PEOPLE.

Frito-Lay first introduced the Flamin’ Hot flavor by launching Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in test markets in 1990, before making the snack available nationwide in early 1992.

If you’ll be watching Super Bowl LVI’s live broadcast from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, Frito-Lay’s teaser suggests you’ll see Megan co-star in a “Flamin Hot” commercial with some exotic animals by her side.

Will you be watching this year?

RELATED CONTENT: “Megan Thee Stallion And Her Bae Pardi Eat In New’ With Friends’ Campaign For Coach”