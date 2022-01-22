MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea have teamed up for collab is titled “Lick,” and yes, it’s a sex anthem. On the risque track, the two go bar for bar about being pleasured below the belt. The video is just as raunchy, with lickables like ice cream cones and popsicles in the background and Shenseea laying on her back assuming the cunnilingus position. Shenseea co-directed the video along with James Larese.

On the track Meg raps:

I’m thick, in your face where I wanna sit The n**** better hope he still breathin’ after this Make him sweat, get up on that d*** and make a mess (Yeah) P**** in his face with my a** on his chest

Shenseea, who hails from Jamaica, ended the song with a X-rated patois chant in the bridge that went:

Pretty gyal yuh love off, love off (Ayy)

But pretty gyal love get suck off (Oh)

Like di Red Sea suh mi draw ‘part (Woah)

Boy, when your mouth full, doh talk

“Lick,” which is produced by Murda Beatz, is the first single off of Shenseea’s next album, Alpha, that is due to be released March 11.

Unfortunately, her new single isn’t getting the best reviews on social media.

“Shenseea can rap as we’ve seen with her freestyles. So please tell me why she allowed Meg to eat her up while she bawling bout put yuh back in it,” one person tweeted.

“Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion are two incredibly talented artists, but I could’ve went my whole life without that collab,” another listener posted.

Megan Thee Stallion’s verse seemed to be a fan favorite for those who didn’t mind the track, while critics feel that Shenseea didn’t bring her A game.

“I’m kinda embarrassed for Shenseea because Megan ate and left no crumbs while that voice she’s doing is just kinda weird,” one person said.

Lend your eyes and ears below.