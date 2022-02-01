MadameNoire Featured Video

Alyssa Scott took to Instagram yesterday to share that she’s feeling “centered” and “at peace” with the passing of her and Nick Cannon’s five-month-old son, Zen Cannon, who passed away in early December from a brain tumor.

Scott posted her message hours after Cannon confirmed on his eponymous daytime talk show he’s expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi, whom he celebrated with at a gender reveal party for their bun in the oven over the weekend of Jan. 29

In her post, Scott began thanking all those who’ve kindly reached out to her since Zen’s passing. According to her, Zen “expanded” her heart in ways she “never thought possible” and filled her with compassion.

Still, Scott shared that it was “painful” having Zen’s name “a part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy.”

“It isn’t something I chose for him or myself. It’s important for me to let you all know… I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me,” Scott penned in her post shared on Jan. 31.

“We knew since August that Zen’s time on this earth would be limited. We knew he would not make it to see six months,” she added in an Instagram Story post that day. “I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of people who loved him most. I know we were fully present and with him in these moments.”

“We love you Zen,” Scott wrote. “We got you down here baby boy.”

Cannon said he was in a “great space” during the “Pic of the Day” segment of his talk show yesterday as he discussed a photo snapped at he and Tiesi’s gender reveal celebration over the weekend. After confirming that he’s expecting another child, the host explained the balance he, Scott and Tiesi navigated, knowing about the latter’s bun in the oven “for a while” before Zen’s death. “So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘When is the right time? How do I share this?'” Cannon said to viewers and his studio audience. “No one — we didn’t expect Zen to pass away. All of the news was so unexpected.” “I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media,” Cannon explained. “And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn’t know what to do,” he admitted candidly. “I didn’t know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn’t planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I’m with my family I get to discuss it, I get to be open.” Interestingly, Cannon also said that he’s not naive to the criticism and opinions people often throw his way — regarding being “careless” or “selfish” about the number of children he has and their various mothers. See the clip in full down below.

