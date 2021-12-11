MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon got some new ink in honor of his late son, Zen. On the Dec. 10 episode of The Nick Cannon Show, Cannon revealed his new tattoo, which is placed on his rib, as the “Pic of the Day.”

The Los Angeles native said he was so appreciative of the love he received from the public after sharing the loss of his son and that he got “more love than he’s probably ever experienced.”

The tattoo, which took over five hours to complete, shows Zen as an angel with a halo above his head and wings. Zen passed away at just five-months -old due to a brain tumor. Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen in June 2021.

“That’s actually my rib right there. Last night I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib,” he told the audience as he unveiled the tattoo. “I’m still all bandaged up and it hurts right here right now.”

He added, “It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my rib, right here on my side as my angel.”

He also shared a short clip of the process of him getting the tattoo.

It was initially reported that Cannon was going to take some time off to mourn his son’s loss but he hasn’t slowed down yet. The Masked Singer host said his family has been urging him to stay home as well but being at work has been helping more than hurting.