In the past nine months, actor, rapper and TV host Nick Cannon has been busy and not just in his 50-11 jobs. This year alone, Cannon fathered three children with two different women, bringing his total offspring up to seven.

His behavior as of late has received the side-eye. There’s no question that he can financially provide for all of these children. But some believe sleeping with multiple women unprotected is a little irresponsible.

But during a recent sit down conversation with The City Girls on his show Nick Cannon Radio, the entertainer let it be known that his decisions to continue to bring children into the world are not haphazard.

During the chat, Cannon asked JT if she had any honest advice for him. Speaking for the people, JT said, “I mean just stay true to yourself and wrap it up. Wrap it up as in protect yourself.”

The receipts do show that Cannon has been consistent in his desire to have more children. In 2017, he discussed this with Howard Stern. Cannon shared that because of his Lupus diagnosis, he could die any day. Instead of fearing death, he chooses to embrace life and that includes sex—unprotected. When Stern suggested with that attitude he could live to be 90 with 100 kids, Cannon said, “That’s f****** amazing. Then I’m like Job from the Bible.”

In September 2019, he told Wendy Williams that he wanted more kids.

—And earlier this year, Cannon’s own father told The Sun that Nick’s anti-abortion views are the reason he has so many children. These views, his father claimed, stem from the fact that Nick’s mother, Beth, contemplated having an abortion when she was carrying him. Instead, she ran out of the clinic. Cannon depicted the scene in the video for his 2005 single, “Can I Live?”

The senior Cannon shared that he tells all five of his sons, by two different women, “Make as much money as you can, and have as many children as you can.”