Ari Fletcher sat down with the ladies of Lip Service and didn’t hold back when talking about her sex life before and during her time with Moneybagg Yo. During their discussion, Fletcher admitted that she is bisexual and has even been in a long term relationship with a woman before.

“I genuinely like women,” the Chicago native said. “I had sex with a woman before a man. I’m really into girls on my own. I don’t have threesomes because that’s what he wants to do. That’s what I want to do.”

She said during her three-year relationship with a woman during her younger days, things got to tumultuous and “toxic” and even led to a hospital visit. After that relationship ended, she had fun with girls and focused on heterosexual relationships.

Fletcher also said she is strongly considering having a girlfriend while in a relationship.

“I wanna be the girlfriend and she’s my girlfriend and then she’s just fun for him. I don’t want for him to like her for real unless it’s sexually.”

Fletcher also discussed her social media influence and dealing with the public’s perception of her and having to take breaks sometimes due to all the “drama and negativity.”

That s*** is draining,” she said. “That s*** is crazy. Instagram is not the same. It used to be so fun. You could say anything, do anything…It was just a dun a** thing to do.”

The 26-year-old also expressed feeling misunderstood.

“It’s easy to make me the villain because I come off as the type of person [that won’t] let people f*** with me,” she said. “I always respond to you. I’ll talk s*** back to you.”

Fletcher recently got a lot of backlash on social media for responding to people who were offended by her comments made on the “Don’t Call Me White Girl” podcast where she was talking about previous immature behaviors that she would display in relationships. During their chat she said she would want a man to pull a gun on her to make her stay in order to show how much he cared. After getting some heavy criticism, she added insult to injury with more cringeworthy comments.

“You’re ugly. You don’t even have a man, first of all, who wants to pull out a gun on you, especially to not leave,” she said on Instagram Live. “Nobody wants to do that. Not to you. Nobody even cares about you that much to do that. Two, y’all are in the comments like, ‘Oh when I was in a relationship this boy pulled out —’ Nobody cares! … We don’t care. We do not care at all. …You wanna be a victim so bad. Why do you wanna be a victim so bad?”

This led to her Savage x Fenty deal being snatched.

Watch her full Lip Service interview below.