MadameNoire Featured Video

Joe Budden has gone viral after claiming that he is bisexual on “The Joe Budden Podcast.” While discussing the controversy around the offensive comments DaBaby made during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami in July 2021, Budden blurted out that he is a member of the LGBTQ community.

“I’m bisexual,” he blatantly said. “How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

When social media got word of his revelation, Budden encouraged everyone to keep the chatter going.

“Ahhhhhhh, i see the word got out!!,” he shared on Twitter. “Continue to spread the word pls.”

His ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jose chimed into the chat denying that Budden likes both sexes. She added a jab to her social media post, saying one thing is undeniable about the Love & Hip Hop star is that he puts his hands on women.

“Joey May be a women beater but far from Bi…,” Jose tweeted.

She added that during their on-and-off seven year relationship, it would have been too difficult to hide his bisexuality.

“Na, i would’ve known! We did things. & [I’m] submissive…. ONLY IN BED! So that’s a hard pass. No point intended,” she added.

During the larger conversation, Budden expressed his opinion that DaBaby was being extorted by the LGBTQ community. It looks like he was trying to make a point when he made the “bi-sexual” comments during their talk about Relationship Unleashed CEO Gwendolyn D. Clemons saying that the “Suge” rapper has learned from his mistakes regarding his comments. His co-hosts Ish and Ice didn’t even flinch when he made the comments.

On Twitter, folks who have actually watched the full episode said his comments are being misinterpreted by people who didn’t listen to the full episode. Well, you can look for yourself and listen to the conversation, which starts around the 51:00 minute mark.