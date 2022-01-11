MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media star Ari Fletcher is still feeling the heat after Rihanna reportedly dropped her from Savage X Fenty for making a few unsavory remarks about victims of domestic violence. Now, some folks on social media are demanding that she come forward with an apology, including actress LisaRaye, who went all the way in on Fletcher during a recent episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens show, calling the influencer “immature.”

“Shout out to Rihanna for standing up and being an example of a woman of her word and making sure that her brand is not tarnished with any foolishness,” The Players Club star said. Raye went on to reprimand Fletcher, arguing that as a social media influencer with a wide number of young followers, she has an “obligation” and should be cognizant about what she says in the public eye.

“See that’s the difference between a social media influencer and a real celebrity and star. There’s a difference…Respectable people, respect you,” the 54-year-old continued. “She was out of line, out of place. She was immature. For the women that look up to her, I hope that they hold her accountable for what she says. I hope that she is learning a lesson to atleast come back and say, ‘you know what I apologize.’ But she needs to give us some type of apology or narrative…” https://www.instagram.com/theneighborhoodtalk/p/CYl3NMlrZ61/?utm_medium=copy_link

Fletcher, who has raked in millions on Instagram from brand partnership deals with companies like Fashion Nova and Rih’s famous lingerie brand, said that she didn’t care about domestic violence victims during a recent cringey Instagram live session. Fletcher’s questionable remarks came in response to her appearance on The Don’t Call Me White Girl Podcast where she admitted that she used to throw petty tantrums in past relationships with the hopes of having her significant other pull a gun out on her. The comment drew in widespread criticism from victims of domestic violence and it certainly didn’t sit well with Rihanna, who was viciously assaulted by her ex-boyfriend and singer, Chris Brown in 2009.

LisaRaye’s co-hosts chimed in with agreement. Syleena Johnson said she believed Fletcher made the questionable remarks for clout while actress Vivica A. Fox said she feared that the influencer’s bad move would impact other areas of her career.

“Once a big one drops you, they all start to drop you,” she added.

People on social media echoed similar sentiments.

One person commented:

“I agree with Rihanna and her team’s decision to drop that girl. Riri has a brand to protect. Simple as that!

While another social media goer claimed that Fletcher may not even care about the repercussions of her actions.

“Ari is going to come back with the fact that she’s not missing the money like that’s the principal or something. Smh this will surely go over her head,” they commented.

The busy entrepreneur, who goes by the name @therealkylesister on social media, has since deleted her Instagram and Twitter following the outpour of backlash. Fletcher has yet to issue a statement about her insensitive comments.

