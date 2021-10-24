MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie wasn’t letting those Roddy Ricch dating rumors go too far.

On Oct. 23, the “My Type” rapper took to Twitter where she swiftly shut down romance chatter that stirred about her and “The Box” crooner after photos of the two sitting next to each other at a Lakers game began to surface across social media.

“So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it,” she tweeted.

In Saweetie’s defense, the gossip is a bit silly, as she and Ricch don’t look anywhere near coupled up in the photos. Take a look at a few of the flicks down below. Do you sense any romance there?

RELATED CONTENT: IKTR: Saweetie Continues To Secure Her Coins, Lands Hosting Gig On New Netflix Comedy Special ‘Sex: Unzipped’

Roddy hasn’t responded to the whispers, but it will be interesting to see what he has to say about the rumor.

This isn’t the first time that gossipers have stirred lovey hearsay about Saweetie. Back in June, fans raised a few eyebrows after Jack Harlow seemingly tried to shoot his shot at the California native while walking down the red carpet at the BET Awards.

Harlow walked up to the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” where he appeared to get a little too close before reaching out his hand to say “Hi.” Saweetie played along during the flirty moment and even asked the rapper why he was “shaking” implying that he was nervous. As much as fans wanted the rumor to be true, Harlow told The Shade Room after the exchange that it was simply just a friendly encounter.

“That was me saying hello, but I guess you can’t say hello these days I guess,” he explained.

In August, whispers began stirring about Saweetie possibly rekindling her broken relationship with Quavo five months after the pair called it quits. A source close to the former lovebirds revealed to HollywoodLife that the two were quietly working things out and spending some quality time together.

“Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL,” the source said at the time. “Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently, she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.”

However, Saweetie was quick to call the blog post a “pinocchio a** article.”

The couple began dating in 2018 after Quavo slid into Saweetie’s DMs. In March, Saweetie sent the internet into a tizzy after she announced via Twitter that the two had split hinting at Quavo’s alleged infidelity.

It’s safe to say Saweetie is single and won’t be wrapped up in any romance anytime soon.

The media and fans are so quick to spread fictitious folly about platonic relationships, especially in the world of music. Famous celebs of different sexes can be friends you know? Over the weekend, Chloe Bailey and Gunna were at the center of dating headlines after the two were spotted sitting together courtside at the Hawks vs. Mavericks game on Oct. 21. Neither party has commented on the social media rumblings, but fans thought that there may have been love blossoming between the two because of Gunna, who gushed about Bailey’s sexy performance at the VMAs back in September.

“It’s the [tongue emoji] for me,” the rapper wrote in his Instagram Stories, according to Yahoo. Take a look at the photos down below. What do you think? Do Chloe and Gunna look like they are “dating” to you or is it a bunch of hoopla as usual?

RELATED CONTENT: “None Of Ya’ll Know How Saweetie Is In Real Life”: Quavo’s Sister Defends Him After Cheating Allegations, Saweetie’s Aunt Responds