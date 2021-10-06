MadameNoire Featured Video

During a recent guest appearance on The Real, Chlöe Bailey opened up about how she handles people’s negative opinions on her and what she posts on social media.

“I think it’s about the support system you have around you,” the “Have Mercy” singer said during Oct. 4 episode of the daytime talk show. “I have to remind myself, as long as I’m being authentic and being myself, then that’s all that matters.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Chlöe Bailey Drops ‘Have Mercy,’ Shuts Down The VMAs And The Internet Loses Its Sh*t”

“People say I do too much and maybe I do but it’s not on purpose, it’s just who I am,” Chlöe added. “You can’t please everybody. Some people will like me, some people don’t. And that’s okay.”

“I love all and I’m sending love to both [the haters and supporters]. And they’re talking, so that’s good,” she highlighted.

Earlier in the interview, Chlöe shared her ongoing journey towards improved self-acceptance is something she’s still learning to navigate.

“It’s a journey, I still haven’t completely learned how to do it,” the 23-year-old said. “When I write and create music, it’s like this is what I would tell myself to make myself feel better and to kind of pump myself up.”

“I’m so in my head all the time. And even though I might appear confident, most of the time on the inside I don’t feel that way,” Chlöe shared.

“The music is about pumping myself up and I love creating music with my sister and being in a group with her so doing this solo, it’s been like, I have to be like, ‘Okay Chlöe, you can do it. You’re special. Everything you have to say matters.'”

Watch a clip of Chlöe’s time on The Real down below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “No Drama Detected: Chlöe Bailey And Tinashe Squash Rumors That They’re Beefing”