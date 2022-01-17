MadameNoire Featured Video

Romance might be stirring between Chloe Bailey and Gunna!

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Atlanta native revealed that he and the “Have Mercy” hitmaker “We’re really close friends” and gushed about their chemistry on their most recent collab, “You and Me.” The rapper said he reached out to Bailey back in September 2021, after he made a flirty comment about her performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

“It was the tongue for me, but I didn’t know her then. I was kinda shooting my shot a little bit,” he explained.

The duo sparked dating rumors back in October 2021, after they were caught sitting next to one another courtside at a Hawks game. During the interview, Gunna said he just wanted to take Chloe “somewhere cool, not just out to the studio.”

While there certainly might be a little bit more than friendship going on between the two, Gunna, who recently dropped his new album “DRIP SEASON 4EVER,” revealed that he’s not ready quite yet to settle down.

“I’m becoming ready, I’m growing into being ready. Because I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it’s time. So I think I’m getting there.”

When Charlamagne asked if he would be okay with Chloe dating someone else until he’s ready to commit, the 28-year-old confessed that it “wouldn’t be very P” of the singer, drawing a line from his recent hit “Pushin P.”

“That wouldn’t be very P of her to take my time and waste it. I for sure would keep it P if she moved on, but I wouldn’t like that, no,” he added.

Aww, Gunna!

Chloe has been quite mum about the dating rumors, so it will be interesting to see what she has to say on the topic!

Watch the clip below!

