Lamar Odom is tired of being a trending topic. The retired NBA star called for an end to “clout chasing” after a clip from his 2019 appearance on TV One’s Uncensored began floating on the internet again. On the Uncensored episode, Odom opened up about his romance with Taraji P. Henson, whom he met in 2009 at a HBO party, which was the part of the episode that caught eyes again.

“I see the tabloids are clout chasing to gain followers, it’s 2022, cut the games!,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

He captioned the post saying, “WHY is an interview from 2019 being shown and played? Where are my royalties since it seems as if I am in syndication…Social media is worse than the most lethal drug, we have become addicted to fake news, gossip, lies. We make negativity and violence trending topics, double edged sword. Im going to continue to choose the high road, if you know me you know.”

He also mentioned Henson and said that they shouldn’t “feed the masses” and that he has “nothing but love” for her.

While reflecting about his brief romance with Henson, he said he fell hard for her when they first met.

“I used to carry her picture on the road with me,” he said. “She gave me inspiration. A Black woman working like that, that’s just as good at her craft as I am at mine.”

He added, “She was a little older than me. But I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman.”

The Jamaica, Queens native said though he was smitten with Henson, he was blown away when he laid eyes on Khloe Kardashian. Things between he and Henson ended because he didn’t have the heart to tell her about his feelings for Kardashian. He admitted that he regretted not handling things differently with her.

“Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk,” Odom continued. “I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.”

