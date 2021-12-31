1 of 21 ❯ ❮

Halle Berry Halle Berry made her directorial debut via her Netflix film Bruised. Viewers received the sport's drama well and the film's soundtrack goes down in history as the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack ever — featuring tracks from Cardi B, Saweetie, the City Girls, H.E.R., Young MA, Latto, Flo Milli and more.

Tabitha Brown Last year Tabitha Brown blew up as a TikTok sensation due to her vegan recipes and charming sensibility. In 2021, things really took off for the social media personality with the release of her McCormick Sunshine All-Purpose Seasoning blend and her book, Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business). The spice blend sold out in under 40 minutes and the book, released in September, became a #1 New York Times Bestseller. Brown and her husband were also featured in the OWN series Black Love. Brown recently opened Kale My Name, her first vegan restaurant in Los Angeles.

Michaela Coel Michaela Coel's first Emmy win was a historic feat. It made her the first Black woman ever to take home an award in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series/Movie category, thanks to her HBO hit series I May Destroy You.