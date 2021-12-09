MadameNoire Featured Video

In a recent Instagram post, Lamar Odom reflected on his decision to break up with his former fiancé, Sabrina Parr. He shared that it has been a year since he left Parr “at the W Hotel in Atlanta without notice” which made her “livid” but for him was a necessary move.

“I received over 250 calls and text messages over the course of last December from her wanting to fix us,” he wrote. “We were toxic. Independently and collectively.”

The former Los Angeles Laker said their “relationship was abusive” and even though leaving broke his heart it “saved his soul.”

“Many times I wanted to go back because-the dysfunction in me was addicted to the abuse,” the Queens native continued. “The addict in me hated being alone, the man in me wanted a pretty face to wake up to, it was hard. Late nights and early mornings alone wears on a brother. I sought solace in marijuana and a slew of random women, not loving any of them, not really wanting to be with any of them, but it beat being lonely.”

Not only had he worked too hard on his own progress and sobriety, but he said he had to do it in order to also honor his team, who supported him through his journey. He went on to say that he is proudly sober and single and focused on self-love and repairing familial relationships.

“Today, I am free. Drug free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family. I am focused on my faith. My growth. My brand. I am a legend. I own that. I am a recovering addict. I own that too. Stand in your truth. Do not believe everything you read. Luckily my team keeps record of EVERYTHING so I am reminded of how far I have come. I have not arrived yet. I will not let troubled exes from my past haunt me. I will stand in my truth. I owe that to myself and whomever God places next in my life.”

Two hours before Odom made this post, Parr shared a similar post while also promoting her book The Freedom In Walking Away. In the caption of a photo of the book’s cover, she said she was the one who walked away from him a year ago without giving him any notice.

“We were less than a year away from getting married,” she said. “I was scared, hurt, and unsure of the outcome, but I knew if I stayed, I would never be free.

Parr also reflected on leaving other things behind like a previous job and her marriage but said leaving Odom was “one of the hardest things she’s had to do.”

“In this book, you will learn about the truth in that situation,” she added. “You will learn about so many problems in cases that happened in my life where I had to walk away. You will hear about how holding someone else’s hand was suffocating mine!”