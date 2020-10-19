“I Tried” Taraji P. Henson Confirms End Of Relationship With Kelvin Hayden

Today, Taraji P. Henson appeared on “The Breakfast Club,” to speak about an issue to which she’s been lending her voice for years now: mental health.

It just so happens that Breakfast Club host, Charlamagne Tha God, given his history with anxiety, is also passionate about raising awareness for mental health issues within the Black community.

During their conversation, he asked Henson, “How in the hell do y’all deal with us trauma-filled men?”

Taraji responded with candor, speaking about her relationship with former NFLer Kelvin Hayden.

“I just turned 50 and you know, I haven’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out. And I tried. I said therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing. But if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself.”

Later, she said, “The perfect lie is perfection. And through my therapy and tapping into my trauma, a lot of times, it’s misunderstanding. So if you go into it, knowing that no one is perfect, with an understanding of trying to build a foundation of trust, where we can both be our vulnerable selves where we don’t have to send our representatives because I trust if I fall, you gon catch me.”

For over a month now, there’s been speculation that the couple had split.

The couple, who had previously been expressive about their relationship on social media, were both noticeably quiet.

Then for Henson’s 50th birthday celebration in Mexico, there were more than a few photos that showed her without her engagement ring.

Folks noted that Hayden didn’t wish Henson a happy birthday—at least on Instagram—and that appeared to be a telltale sign.

Henson and Hayden went public with their relationship in 2017 after dating for two years. He proposed on Mother’s Day weekend in 2018.

Wishing Taraji the best.

You can watch her full interview in the video below.