When it comes to where things stand between Basketball Wives star Liza Morales and her former longtime partner Lamar Odom, she says their relationship after the heartbreak, health struggles and his engagements and marriages is “nonexistent.”

“The kids are older so it’s not that we need to co-parent,” she told Wendy Williams recently. “We don’t need to speak. The kids have their phones, they can speak to him whenever they want.”

The pair, who share two adult children in Destiny, 23, and Lamar Odom Jr., 19 (and late son Jayden) were together for 10 years on and off and knew each other since they were 16. Things fell apart for them when their son Jayden passed in 2006 and they broke up. She suffered from depression on and off after that, including at the time when he informed her in 2009 that he was marrying Khloe Kardashian.

“That was very difficult. Around that time I was dealing with depression and then I get a text message from him and the text message was like, ‘I’m getting married,'” she said. “I knew he was seeing her because they were all over the blogs and all over the websites. And obviously, I was devastated. We were not together but obviously, I deserve more than a text message.”

What also made things hard was the fact that it thrust not only Odom but his kids into the spotlight.

“They were really young, really impressionable ages. That’s when social media was picking up and the pressure. That was a lot on the kids,” she said. “My daughter was diagnosed with depression early on as a teenager. Just the pressure and constantly being out there and the paparazzi. A whole new life we didn’t ask for.”

If you’ve been tuning into Basketball Wives Season 9, you know that Morales often mentions her ex and their struggles to communicate about their son LJ’s college money. While her co-stars think she won’t let herself move on from him, Morales made it clear to Williams that the only thing she wants for or from Odom is for him to get his life together for the sake of their kids, who have an “up and down” relationship with him.

“I just want him to get right,” she said. “One in five people deal with mental health issues. I just want him to get right. I want him to get behind the action, not just the talk. And I want him to have a good relationship with his kids. I’ve always supported that.”