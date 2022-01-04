MadameNoire Featured Video

Tristan Thompson has broken his silence regarding fathering a child outside of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The Sacramento Kings player admitted via social media that he has indeed fathered a child with Maralee Nichols after he received paternity test results confirming that he’s the father.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the 30-year-old wrote. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

In his lengthy statement, which he shared on his Instagram story, he apologized to Khloe Kardashian.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Kardashian, who shares three-year-old daughter True with Thompson, hasn’t publicly commented on this ordeal yet. Nichols’ rep released a statement to People after Thompson admitted being their son’s father.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” her spokesperson said. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.” After giving birth in December, Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit in Los Angeles, against Thompson for child support and pregnancy-related fees. Thompson responded by filing a counter lawsuit against Nichols in Texas but it was dismissed due to the child, the mother nor Thompson living in Texas. Thompson, who has been exposed many times for cheating on Kardashian, previously denied that he could have fathered a child with Nichols even though they did have a sexual relationship. “We did not have a serious ongoing relationship,” Thompson said in court documents according to the Daily Mail. “We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021. [Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”