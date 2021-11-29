MadameNoire Featured Video

Dating rumors are stirring again about Saweetie and this time, her romance hearsay involves Lil Baby.

Fans of the “Icy Chain” rapper are speculating whether she and “The Bigger Picture” hitmaker are dating after the star posted a since-deleted photo to her Instagram account sitting on a special someone’s lap. Social media detectives seem to think it’s Lil Baby based on the sneakers that appear in the photo. Take a look at the pic below.

Now, look at this photo of Lil Baby. Do you see any similarities?

RELATED CONTENT: “None Of Ya’ll Know How Saweetie Is In Real Life”: Quavo’s Sister Defends Him After Cheating Allegations, Saweetie’s Aunt Responds

The relationship chatter began to make its rounds across the internet following an exclusive article that was published by Hollywood Unlocked on Nov. 24. The site claimed that Lil Baby dropped $100k on Saweetie at the Chanel store in New York as the two were shopping together. According to the article, there was actual security footage that caught the two suspected lovebirds getting real close during their outing. Hollywood Unlocked noted that Saweetie was in town for her big Saturday Night Live debut and stayed a few extra days to link up with Baby after he performed at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse concert. However, the rapper later downplayed the rumors telling fans in a since-deleted tweet, “Baby not dating NO ONE!! I’m Single!.” Saweetie, on the other hand, has been real quiet on the topic.

…and if that wasn’t enough, the rapper clarified his stance in a follow-up post on Twitter writing: “Bitches really be weird. If you want clout use Baby.”

The hip-hop stars alleged bae-ship is already ruffling a few feathers including Saweetie’s ex-boyfriend Quavo. The Migos rapper made a snide comment on the California native’s love hearsay over the weekend via his Instagram story.

“Aint Trippin We Can Swap It Out!” he wrote. While the Atlanta native didn’t explicitly comment on who he was referring to, fans were quick to assume that the rapper was talking about potentially sparking up a romance with Lil Baby’s ex Jayda Cheaves. The 23-year-old social media influencer and Lil Baby share a son named Loyal together.

Looks like Quavo’s sister is rooting for their proposed relationship too.

Jayda has also commented on the news. The Pretty Little Thing ambassador took to her Instagram stories where she decided to give her two cents on Saweetie and Lil Baby’s alleged relationship.

This is a lot to unpack! What do you think? Do you think Saweetie and Lil Baby are dating? Or are the two rappers just stirring up some drama for social media?

RELATED CONTENT: Saweetie Shades Dating Rumors And Calls Out The Obsession With Making Couples Out Of People Who Are Platonic