Rumors began swirling earlier this week that Saweetie and Quavo were trying to rekindle their flame. The Icy Girl took to Twitter to make it clear that those claims are false.

On Twitter, she retweeted the HollywoodLife article with the claims about them from an anonymous source and called it a “pinocchio a** article.”

The source said that Saweetie and Quavo had been spending time together in New York at Quavo’s request.

“Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL,” they said. “Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time. Nothing is official as of the moment, but don’t be surprised if you hear they’ve reconciled.”

In a series of tweets in March, the “My Type” rapper revealed that she Quavo had parted ways.

“I’m single,” she tweeted. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

She added that she had “emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom.”

After their breakup, Saweetie called him a narcissist in her track “See Saw.” In the song she rapped:

Had me going in, up-down like my scraper (Yeah)

Feelin’ dangerous, I thought you was my anchor (Mhm)

But you ain’t s***, and on some real s*** tell me what the problem is (Yeah)

Say he gon’ do better, but it’s always just the opposite

How you fumble with the baddest b****, are you a dumb n****?

You got nerve selling me all these threats when you wrong

That’s a big trigger

How you figure, ain’t the woman that you thought

You was humpin’ thots, f****** narcissist you just mad you got caught

They two had began dating back in 2018 after Quavo slid in her DMs.