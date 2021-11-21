MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie rocked the stage as SNL’s musical guest on Nov. 20 and the California native also debut her new single “Icy Chain” which is slated to appear on her long-awaited debut album Pretty Bitch Music.

Before blessing fans with the new song, Saweetie performed her smash hits “Tap In” and “Best Friend.”

The 28-year-old star looked stunning in a baby blue flowing gown paired with sparkly hoop earrings that complemented her curly red tresses. Saweetie then debuted her Dr. Luke-produced track during the second half of the show.

Prior to taking the stage, the star who recently hosted the MTV European Music Awards teased her following with a little sneak peek of her rehearsal for the big day.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Saweetie’s debut album since she came onto the music scene with 2019’s ICY. During an interview with Big Tigger at the 2021 BET Awards in June, the rapper explained why it’s taken her so long to crank out the official project.

“Pretty Bitch Music was supposed to come out this month, but I was really living with it,” she said at the time. “And one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song, so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs. Just know that I’m a perfectionist, and it’s on the way.” Saweetie previously told Hollywood Life that she went to Paris to put a few finishing touches on the album.