MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie was in the crossfire of colorism discourse over the weekend after an old clip from an interview she had with Too Short resurfaced.

In the video, the two California natives chat about interracial relationships, but things seemingly turn left after Too Short says he’s only ever fallen in love with mixed-race women. To add insult to injury, the Bay Area legend then rants on about his affinity for mixed-race babies. In the viral clip, Saweetie seems to brush over Shorts’ ignorant remarks and goes on to mention her upbringing as a half-Black and Half Filipino woman. TMZ notes that the interview took place sometime last year.

Fans slammed both stars for their controversial chat, citing that they believed the two were pitting Black women and mixed-race women against one another with their colorist remarks. Some felt as though Saweetie, in particular, did not stand up for the beauty of Black women during the convo. However, the 28-year-old artist fired back on Twitter stating that the snippet did not show their entire discussion.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: On Raising Resilient Black Girls In A Culture Plagued By Colorism

Saweetie uploaded a second clip from the convo on Twitter where she could be heard uplifting Black women during their side-eye-stirring chit chat.

“I heard your little comment about when people come together they make a beautiful baby, but Black women is beautiful period, on their own, with their own blood, you feel me?” she said in the video, which she captioned:

“Since @idkthreat blocked me make sure y’all post the whole clip. Black women are beautiful period!”

https://twitter.com/Saweetie/status/1446591962711138307?s=20

Saweetie then went on to repost a question from a fan who asked her last year if dark-skinned women could be pretty, to which she replied:

“I was raised by dark skin women so I find this question insulting. Wts I don’t think they can be pretty. I think that they are pretty.”

While Too Short didn’t explicitly say that mixed-race women were more beautiful than Black women or that mixed-race children are better than children who aren’t mixed, there’s still a very hurtful narrative that suggests mixed-race or lighter skin equates to a higher beauty standard than people living with darker hues. It’s a debate that continues to haunt the Black community, and we’re absolutely tired of it.

RELATED CONTENT: White Male Radio Host In NY Fired For Comparing Black Women’s Complexions To Toaster Settings: “I Will Never Go To A Serena Williams Level”