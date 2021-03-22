MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans weren’t the only ones sharing their thoughts on Quavo and Saweetie’s breakup late last week. Family members for each of the rappers took to social media after Saweetie confirmed that she was single.

The drama began when Quavo’s sister Kashara attempted to set the record straight in defense of her brother on Instagram, which TheYBF captured. “I see how this is turning into a bash fest towards my brother and that ain’t about to happen at all.” She added, “none of ya’ll know how Saweetie is in real life but I do and it ain’t good,” she shared via her Instagram Story.

Saweetie’s aunt and best friend Whitney Harper quickly responded to the shade thrown at her niece in a series posts on Twitter. She tweeted, “Now now! Do we need Whitty to start airing this MF out??? I’m not gone be half as nice as ol Shara! What she not gonna do is speak ill of my niece, I get very disrespectful about mine.”

She went on to post a series of tweets explaining her decision to respond publicly. “And listen….. I would have never spoken on this…. they business is they business, I stay TF out of it, but when sisters wanna put they self in it that’s when it becomes my business.”

Harper took it a step further by sharing clips of Kashara happily accepting gifts from various Saweetie collaborations.

“Hol up hol up….. There’s more and who don’t want what? With whoooo??? Girl Stawp,” she continued.

Kashara followed up Harper’s tweet’s with a few of her own. “Who is this Whitty B—h I don’t know s–t bout you and you don’t know s–t bout me but I do know yo niece is a self centered b—h who know body likes.” She added, “I don’t like drama at all!!! But f–k with my family and it’s on!!”

When commenters began making jokes about her misspellings, Kashara wrote, “I don’t give a DAMN!! Y’all take a typo and run!! bye I ain’t writing a essay paper Bih!”

Both Quavo and Saweetie have yet to comment on the drama between their feuding family members.

The couple quietly began dating after Quavo slid into Saweetie’s dms in 2018. News of their breakup was confirmed last week when the “Back to the Streets” rapper wrote, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” on Twitter.

Quavo expressed his disappointment in Saweetie’s decision to go public with news of their split. He wrote, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.” Saweetie quote tweeted Quavo’s message and simply added, “take care.”