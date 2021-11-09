MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie has been back on the market for a while now since parting ways with Quavo and now she might be cuffed up again.

Thanks to a recent Instagram Story post, the Icy girl is being linked to Snowfall star Damson Idris. He posted a black and white clip of Saweetie playing Beethoven’s “Für Elise” on a piano and wrote on the video that she was his piano teacher. Saweetie also reposted the same video.

Of course, they could just be friends but the internet will be keeping an eye out for anymore link ups.

The Bay Area native was also linked to rapper Roddy Ricch in October 2021 after they were spotted attending a Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns game at the Staples Center. She quickly took to Twitter to shoot down any rumors that they were romantically linked.

“So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it,” she tweeted.

Saweetie also caught our attention over the weekend when she tweeted that she was ready for some babies. Back in August 2020, she said she wanted to accomplish her goals and make sure had the proper work-life balance before she settled into motherhood.

“I have a lot of goals for myself and, if we’re being honest, my parents had me at a young age, so my grandparents raised me. I never really had that relationship with my mom and my dad,” she told Page Six. “So whenever I have a kid, I want to make sure I have time for them, and right now I don’t.”