Mommy Makeover: Amber Rose Just Got “My Whole Body Done” Six Weeks After Delivering Son Slash

After giving birth to her second child in October, new mother of two Amber Rose is taking a break from being on mommy duty with an infant to take care of herself.

The 36-year-old model and actress shared with fans on Wednesday that she was getting a mommy makeover, including taking some skin from around her chin and the removal of fat from her midsection. She videotaped herself on a gurney on her way in to have her procedure, and said in the caption of the clip that while other big names go to the same doctor, she’s the only one not too shy to say it.

“So I’m here at Dr. Matlock’s office and I’m about to get my whole body done after the baby,” she said in an enthusiastic tone. “If you want to get your body done or you need some work done, he’s going to take out some of my jowls that are just like, hereditary. Just runs in my family, so he’s going to fix that and he’s going to suck all the baby fat out of my stomach. And yeah, so I’m about to go in this morning and I’m super excited. I’m going to tag Dr. Matlock. So, if you want to hit him up and get some work done, help yourself! I love you guys! Wish me luck.”

The beauty welcomed son Slash Electric Edwards with her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, last month. She suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum during the pregnancy, which she said was keeping her on the couch and leaving her with severe nausea and a penchant for a lot of vomiting. By month nine, she was on bed rest. Thankfully though, she was able to get through it and maintain a positive attitude about the whole thing.

“All in all, babies are a blessing,” she said. “God bless women man. We are resilient. We get through it, you know. You know it’s really, really hard being pregnant, like I’m not gonna lie. To all the women out there that like, just pop out babies like it’s nothing, God bless you guys ’cause oh my God it is just a lot.”