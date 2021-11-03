MadameNoire Featured Video

Not one to be shy about women’s sexuality and liberation, Amber Rose is back to pushing the envelope on sex and body positivity—and making it plain and risqué as only she could. Rose is committed to the hoeshit. We love to see it and really gotta love her for that.

While millions across the country played dress up over the Halloween weekend, and participated in the festive weekend spirit despite an existing pandemic, Rose celebrated Hoeloween. The blonde bombshell rocked out with her breasts out in a skintight costume that held nada to the imaginacíon. The all black bodysuit had an opening across the chest where Rose’s voluptuous lady parts spilled out and runneth over. Star-shaped pasties covered her nippies. She captioned herself a “70s Bimbo Killer” in an Instagram post on Nov. 1.

A slideshow of photos emphasized Rose in true form toting a toy laser gun—and of course, no 1970s outfit is complete without large hoop earrings and a Afro wig. Her’s was platinum. She bodied the look—for real.

It is refreshing to see the mother of Sebastian and Slash back out having a good time and living up to her old shenanigans. The creator of the infamous SlutWalk was all flirt and smiles back in September, about being able to “finally breathe the air of Hoe life again,” after a public break up with AE, the father of her youngest son. The couple’s relationship ended after Rose claimed she discovered her ex had been unfaithful and cheated with up to 12 women. She expressed that she was “tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes.”

Amber Rose has been linked with rappers Savage 21, Whiz Khalifa the father of her oldest son, Saints footballer Reggie Bush and the artist formerly known as Kanye West—and has wowed with her brand of sexiness and style.