Earlier this week, Amber Rose exposed her cheating boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards on social media. On her Instagram story, she blasted him for cheating on her with at least a dozen women. During a recent interview, he admitted to his infidelity.

“I woke up to this s***, man… I thought, ‘S***, I got caught’,” he said during an interview with Big Von on his IG Live show PST. “I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously.”

“I love her, though,” he added. “That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson and s***, too.”

Rose and Edwards have been together since September 2018 and share a son, Slash Electric.

The 33-year-old A&R executive said even though he could stop cheating on the mother of his child, he just doesn’t want to.

“I know that I could stop [cheating]. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don’t want to live like that.”

He said Rose said she would forgive him if he publicly apologized but declined the offer and said it would be best if they separated.

“I mean, she texted me like, if I apologize publicly and all this s***, you know, she love me but I don’t want to keep doing that to her.”

When Rose posted about his affairs, she expressed being embarrassed and being weary of being the only one being loyal.