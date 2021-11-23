“Now, before we start, y’all, I want to tell you I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love and respect you, okay? I love the show,” Nicki told the cast. “So, even though I have a job to do, asking you questions, you should just have fun with it. Because these are questions courtesy of me and the Barbz.”

The rapper hopped right into her line of questioning by starting with RHOP star Ashley Darby.

“First of all, I want to say I love seeing you with your boys,” the “Seeing Green “rapper said to the mother of two. “But to me, because you had just had a baby and you wanted to be home, rightfully so, with your babies, it seemed like you didn’t have much of a storyline. So is that why you were willing to be Gizelle’s sidekick and be shady to Wendy?”

Even though Ashley denied Nicki’s implication, the rapper continued referencing the cast’s drama on their trip to Williamsburg by asking Ashely: “You ain’t lug your breast milk down there to start some drama, to be petty, so you can get more camera time?”

“No Nicki, Nicki, Nicki, listen,” Ashley started before Nicki chimed in again by asking, “Are you going to dispute that?”

Surprisingly though, Candiace — who Ashely’s beefed with in the past — was the one who intervened on the mother of two’s behalf.

“Can I just say, she gave birth literally like two weeks into filming,” Candiace explained to Nicki on Ashley’s behavior. When the rapper doubled down on her feelings by saying Ashley “should’ve stayed home” instead of going on the trip, Candiace stated, “But she got work, we got work.”

“Woah, Candy girl,” Nicki replied, slightly surprised by Candiace’s defensive of her co-star.