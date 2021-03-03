MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashley Darby is now the proud mother of two baby boys. The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star gave birth Tuesday and took to Instagram hours later to share the news with fans.

“Thank you so much for the kind and warm wishes you’ve sent to us,” said Darby while enjoying skin-to-skin contact with her newborn. “This is our sweet baby boy born today. He is absolutely incredible and amazing. We are over the moon excited.”

Darby went on to share the sentiment to which many moms who have multiple children can probably relate: She’s having a hard time being away from her one-year-old son, Dean.

“Michael just left the hospital to go be with Dean and give him some loving. It’s crazy how much I miss my son right now. Even though I am so happy and so blissful with this little guy, I just want us all to be together as a family. I know it will happen soon. I just miss him so much,” said Darby. “This journey of motherhood just really keeps on getting better.

Darby announced her pregnancy last fall by way of an adorable video featuring Dean that was uploaded to Instagram.

“There’s no hiding this big belly anymore!” she exclaimed at the time. “We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement.”

“I’m overwhelmingly happy,” she later told People before going on to share that she remains enchanted and amazed by her older son Dean’s presence. “Seeing this little being that was inside my body just a few weeks ago is just mesmerizing for me,” she said. “It’s so crazy how much he’s changed from when he was first born to even the second week.”

It will be exciting to witness the birth of baby number two unfold on season six of “Real Housewives of Potomac.”