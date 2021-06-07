MadameNoire Featured Video

While we patiently wait for the premiere of the newest season of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac — which is set to air on July 11 — Candiace Dillard-Bassett recently shared her opinion on why her castmate Ashely Darby doesn’t receive as much backlash from viewers of the show in the aftermath of her often problematic antics.

Yesterday (June 6), when Instagram’s @alltruetea posted a video that included a series of clips from some of RHOP’s most intense arguments, user @1classyladydc commented underneath the post with, “This reel shows how reckless Ashley’s mouth has been and still is. Yet Candiace was the villain and ganged up on by so many fans. It’s crazy how Ashley was in my opinion worse but people want to ignore that. I wonder why????🤔 ”

In the replies to her comment, Candiace decided to share her two cents regarding the point that the user raised and their question. Explaining why she feels she receives more backlash than Ashley for her behavior, she wrote back, “Because she’s light-skinned. There. It was said. I said it. Now, let’s see how fast it gets around.”

Concerning how people have been responding to Candiace’s feelings on the light-skinned privilege she thinks Ashley benefits from when it comes to the differences in how the show’s viewers hold the two women accountable, in the comments of @alltruetea’s repost several users seemingly agreed with her. One wrote, “Candiace is not lying 🤷🏾‍♀️. Ashley has been a tyrant since season one! The only reason why Ashley slowed down season four and season five is because of all the mess with Michael and his sexual harassment allegations. Ashley will say some very hurtful and mean things to people on that cast.”

Relatedly — referencing a trailer for RHOP’s upcoming season, another wrote, “Candiace got on my nerves last season but this is true. Even see in the new trailer, the new girl (lighter skin) threw salad first but everyone in the comments saying see Candiace ain’t learned her lesson.”

What do you think — is Candiace right? Watch the video reel of some of the RHOP’s castmates’ biggest blowups and see her reply to @1classyladydc’s comment down below.